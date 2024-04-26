KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR22.887 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,522.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.367 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.919 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.838 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.452 billion), Silver (PKR 1.027 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.153 billion), DJ (PKR 333.806 million), Natural Gas (PKR 242.191 million), Japan Equity (PKR 170.690 million), Copper (PKR 166.997million), SP 500 (PKR 156.364 million), Brent (PKR 30.936 million) and Palladium (PKR 28.088 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 50 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 55.777 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024