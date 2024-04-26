RTO Rawalpindi destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes

RAWALPINDI: Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, carried out destruction of massive quantity of illicit/smuggled/counterfeit/non-duty paid cigarettes valuing approximately at Rs 194 million.

The RTO Rawalpindi organized the ceremony on Thursday for destruction of about 2585 packrites (25,580,000 sticks) of illicit cigarettes including non-duty paid and smuggled cigarettes at Chakbeli Road, Rawalpindi. Tehmina Aamer, Chief Commissioner, RTO, Rawalpindi, graced the occasion as Chief Guest which was also attended by the Members of World Health Organization (WHO) and officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The participants were briefed about the whole process from confiscation of illicit tobacco and tobacco products till its ultimate destruction under the law. All the distinguished guests together torched and destroyed the illicit cigarettes.

