Apr 25, 2024
World

Putin says plans to visit China in May

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2024 09:17pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he plans to visit China in May, in what would be his first trip abroad since re-election as the two forge closer ties.

The West has viewed Russia and China with increased anxiety over the past two years as they forge closer ties in trade and defence and seek to expand their global influence.

“A visit in May is planned,” Putin said at a business forum in Moscow, without providing further detail.

Putin orders Russian government to outline proposals for BRICS grain exchange

Moscow has looked to Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline since the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its military assault on Ukraine.

Beijing and Moscow declared a “no limits” partnership days before Russia launched its full-scale military assault on Ukraine, and the two have expanded ties even as most Western countries turned their back on Moscow.

China has meanwhile benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Putin’s announcement came as US top diplomat Antony Blinken landed in Beijing for tough talks with China, as Washington aims to ease tension with the rival power.

