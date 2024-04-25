AIRLINK 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.12%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.92%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.76%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.03%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 117.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.54%)
HUBC 134.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.35%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.77%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.42%)
SNGP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.21%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TRG 72.64 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.69%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.8%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,509 Increased By 16.2 (0.22%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By 128.9 (0.52%)
KSE100 72,045 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,771 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 hits record high on big mining M&A, earnings push

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 12:50pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 hit a record high on Thursday as miner Anglo American surged on a buyout offer from BHP Group, while investors cheered earnings from several blue-chip firms including Unilever, AstraZeneca and Barclays.

Shares of Anglo American surged 12.7% to a nine-month high after BHP said it made an offer to buy the London-listed miner, valuing its share capital at 31.1 billion pounds ($38.84 billion).

The deal would create the world’s biggest copper miner with around 10% of global output. BHP’s UK-listed stock fell 3.7%.

The FTSE 350 industrial metal miners index rose 2.6%, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 ticked up 0.7% to a record high of 8,098.14. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.5%.

FTSE 100 extends record run on earnings optimism

AstraZeneca gained 5.3% after the drugmaker reported quarterly revenue and profit above market estimates buoyed by resilient demand for its oncology and rare blood disorder drugs.

Unilever rose 4.1% after the consumer goods company reported first-quarter sales that grew by a better than expected 4.4%, as it won back shoppers who had traded down to cheaper products.

Barclays climbed 3.1% despite reporting a 12% fall in first-quarter profit.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 250 index FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 hits record high on big mining M&A, earnings push

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories