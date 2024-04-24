AIRLINK 77.91 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (6.73%)
FTSE 100 extends record run on earnings optimism

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 01:16pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 index extended its record run on Wednesday as a strong earnings update from Reckitt Benckiser and gains in commodity stocks offset lacklustre performances from Lloyds Banking Group after it reported a slide in quarterly profit.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, as of 0721 GMT. The index touched 8,083.92, topping the previous session’s peak of 8,076.52.

The benchmark was also on track for its sixth consecutive session of gains, what would be its first such winning streak since August 2023.

Reckitt Benckiser jumped 4% after its quarterly like-for-like sales growth beat estimates and the consumer goods group said it was on track to meet full-year revenue and profit targets.

UK’s FTSE 100 hits record peak; Associated British Foods surges

Shares of mining giants such as Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Glencore rose between 1.4% and 3.9% as prices of most metals climbed on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar.

Lloyds Banking Group fell 2.9% after the country’s largest mortgage lender reported a 28% slump in quarterly pretax profit as rising costs, peaking interest rates and intensifying competition in the mortgage market hurt income.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was nearly flat at 19,791.21 points.

