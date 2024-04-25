Tajir Dost App receives very little response

ISLAMABAD: Only 105 shopkeepers and retailers are registered with ‘Tajir Dost App’ of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), it is learnt.

Now, the FBR may launch enforcement action after the deadline of April 30, 2024 of voluntary compliance.

Naeem Mir, chairman of the Supreme Council of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran informed that the FBR has to sit together with the traders bodies to ensure registration of the new retailers/shopkeepers. The scheme will only be successful through coordinated efforts of the FBR and traders’ associations, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024