17MW Ranolia hydropower project: KP approves rehabilitation, restoration

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur took several decisions about energy production, education, food security, procurement of wheat, and sustainable development and issues related to the day-to-day affairs of the Province.

The cabinet approved the rehabilitation and restoration of the 17 megawatt (MW) Ranolia Hydropower Project in Kohistan Lower. The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) had already approved the project at a cost of Rs8.1 billion with the condition that the same will be processed for the approval of the provincial cabinet for inclusion as non-ADP scheme. The cabinet approved its inclusion as non-ADP scheme and its financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank.

The cabinet also approved the acquisition of 327 kanal land for 88MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower project being financed by the World Bank in District Swat. The provision of the revision already existed in the approved PC-1 of the project. On commissioning the project is expected to generate over Rs7.4 billion incomes per year for the Province.

It also approved the additional compensation in respect of land and built-up property based on an independent valuation study for executing the 300MW Balakot Hydropower project on Kunhar River Manshera. The enhancement of this compensation (Rs286.362 million) is in line with the recommendations of the consultant (M/S Anderson Consulting Services), the welfare of the people of the area, and ensuring a friendly environment for engineers and workers at the project site. It has been estimated that once commissioned this amount will be recovered within four days from the income generated from this project.

The cabinet approved the shifting of manual registration books to automated motor vehicle registration smart cards. The Excise and Taxation Department had already signed MoU with the National Security Printing Company (NSPC) of the Federal Government for the provision of registration certificates and supply of smart cards in 2022. The rates of such registration and cards will be Rs574 as compared to Rs1475 of Islamabad, Rs530 Punjab and Rs1600 Sindh.

The cabinet also approved the utilization of the funds of the defunct FATA Development Authority amounting to Rs500 million and the Rs43 million accumulated mark up over it under the accelerated implementation programme in the merged districts. Small enterprises will be microfinance on an interest-free basis (Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance) from this revolving fund in the merged districts. It also approved the acquisition of over 34 kanal land for the construction of the Judicial Complex at Panah Kot Upper Dir.

The cabinet approved the enactment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration of Godown Rules 2022 as required by the KP Godown Registration Act 2021. The Act provides for the registration and regulation of Godowns ensuring a comprehensive system regarding the stable supply and availability of goods and for matters connected therewith.

The cabinet approved the provision of free and quality education from class 7th to 12th for talented students of government schools of the Province in Quality Education Institutions of the Province. On the proposal of the Chief Minister, the cabinet decided to double both the amount of monthly scholarship and the number of such talented but poor beneficiary students of the scheme from the next academic year. The cabinet also directed to ensure no student is left without education because of the non-availability of textbooks and related facilities. It also directed that a study be conducted to compare the quality and cost of the textbooks published by the government and private sector. The utilization of old textbooks was also approved in the larger interest of the people of the Province.

The Cabinet conditionally approved the proposal of establishing the National Industrial Development and Regulatory Authority (NIDRA) as required under the constitution to enable the Federal Government to unify all the entities like Economic Zones â€“ Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Tax Free Zones, Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs), Special Technology Zones (STZs) and Expert Processing Zones (EPZs). It is worth mentioning that a working group set up by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for SEZs chaired by Chairman Privatization Commission had proposed the unification of all the above entities. However, such unification will as per the constitution require the provincial governmentâ€™s approval and entrusting its authority unconditionally to the Federal Government. After this approval, the aforementioned NIDRA will under the executive and legislative authority assume all roles to the extent of zones, required to establish, regulate, develop, operate, and manage them under the NIDRA law.

All roles of federal entities will be shifted to NIDRA as per the provisions of its Law. Though almost all the above entities have been originally established under federal legislation but the present approval was given with the express condition that â€œthe incentives extended under SEZ, EPZ, & amp, STZA shall be brought under the umbrella of a single organization to facilitate investors. The operations, management & amp; administrative control of the zones and industrial estate should remain with provinces for better facilitation of investors.â€

After a threadbare discussion, the cabinet approved the procurement of 600,000 Metric Tons of wheat for the current year. The rate of 40kg wheat was fixed as Rs3900 just like the rate of the Federal, Punjab and Balochistan Governments. The cabinet strictly directed the concerned authorities that both the quality and quantity of the wheat so procured plus transparency at every step of the process be ensured. It was also decided that the interest of the local growers should be protected at all costs. For this purpose, a comprehensive work plan and SoPs starting from the district level to the divisional and provincial levels were also chalked out and approved.

