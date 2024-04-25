AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-25

Punjab PA demands resolution of issues facing farmers

Hassan Abbas Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday saw members from both opposition and treasury benches raising their voices to demand a solution to the issues faced by the province’s farmers. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the need for relevant ministers to meet with the Chief Minister and develop a clear policy to address the problem.

During the session, Opposition member Rana Shahbaz highlighted the government’s failure to protect farmers’ interests, sparking criticism from opposition members. Government members failed to defend the government’s policy, leading to further criticism.

The session began 1 hour 45 minutes late, with Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachhar criticizing the government for exploiting farmers. Bachhar pointed out that middlemen are exploiting farmers, and the Minister of Agriculture’s statement was deemed disappointing. He emphasized that the policy should be changed to show mercy to farmers.

Opposition member Rana Shahbaz raised the issue of the low price of wheat, stating that it is being bought at a meager rate of Rs2800 per 40kg. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Khan Kirmani blamed the caretaker government for unnecessarily importing wheat. PML-N MPA Iftikhar Chhachhar acknowledged that staff has not been appointed for wheat procurement and suggested that the government form a committee.

In a rare show of unity, both government and opposition members criticized the government’s policy on wheat. They demanded an investigation into the caretaker government’s import of wheat. Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented audit reports of various authorities, and members participated in pre-budget discussions, proposing solutions for the next financial year’s budget.

The House passed a resolution amending the Local Government Law, reducing the population of Union Councils in hilly areas from 25,000 to 6,000. Rana Manawar Ghous suggested that the session of the Punjab Assembly should start with the national anthem, like the National Assembly. The session was adjourned until Thursday at 11:00 am.

Earlier, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan spoke to the media at the Punjab Assembly premises, stating that the rigging allegations levelled against the government in the by-elections are utterly absurd. He claimed that the opposition is insulting the mandate of the people and that the Pakistan Muslim League-N has won convincingly in the constituencies of Kasur and Kahna.

The Speaker emphasized that the public has expressed full confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister ship of Shehbaz Sharif, and the Chief Minister ship of Maryam Nawaz. He further stated that people are fed up with the politics of agitation and constant turmoil, and that the government will address the issues of the 12 crore people of the province.

In response to a question, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that if we want to reap the fruits of democracy, it will be through the Punjab Assembly. He emphasized that criticism should be for reform, not for conflict, and that the opposition never discussed public issues during the session.

In conclusion, the Speaker stated that the Punjab Assembly will operate according to the Rules of Procedure, and that all members of the assembly are equal in his eyes. He emphasized that humiliating anyone is not his objective, and that if any member behaves immorally, it is his constitutional duty to take notice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Rana Shahbaz

Comments

200 characters

Punjab PA demands resolution of issues facing farmers

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories