AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-25

New yet incomplete Senate to meet today

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: With 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly still lying vacant in the Senate, following the postponement of elections on these seats by the electoral entity, the new Upper House of the Parliament is scheduled to meet today (Thursday).

In 96-seat Senate, the present strength of which is 83 members, two senators-elect Faisal Vawda and Maulana Abdul Wasay have not taken oath. The house’s membership can increase to 85 members today if both these senators are sworn in.

Ahead of April 2 Senate elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took an apparently controversial decision to postpone the elections on 11 KP Assembly seats citing non-administering of oath to lawmakers elected on women-reserved seats in the provincial assembly by the speaker.

Resultantly, KP Assembly remained deprived of its representation on 11 seats when chairman and deputy chairman Senate elections were elected on April 9.

On March 14, by-elections were held on six vacant Senate seats but the candidates elected on these seats could not take oath, as Senate remained dysfunctional following the ECP’s decision to hold Senate elections on April 2, whereas 52 senators stood retired after the completion of their six-year term on March 11. These senators finally took oath on April 9.

The ECP’s decision to postpone Senate polls on the KP Assembly seats attracted strong public backlash keeping in view that ahead of March 9 presidential election, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, one of the two presidential candidates, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja that the presidential election be postponed given that there were some reserved seats in the Assemblies, which were still lying vacant, then. However, the ECP turned down his request and proceeded with the presidential election that Asif Ali Zardari won.

Previously, the Senate had 104 seats which have been reduced phase-wise to 96 seats—with four Senate seats abolished in the previous Senate—reducing the Senate’s strength to 100 seats— and four seats been abolished in the new Senate— in accordance with 25th Amendment that envisages abolition of eight seats of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in Senate due to FATA’s merger into KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Faisal Vawda SENATE ECP Maulana Abdul Wasay Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Comments

200 characters

New yet incomplete Senate to meet today

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories