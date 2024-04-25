AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
Opinion Print 2024-04-25

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The journey from the cup to the lip is a bit longer than we thought

“So perception as opposed to on the ground reality.” “I am not sure what you are referring to but the charge...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

“So perception as opposed to on the ground reality.”

“I am not sure what you are referring to but the charge of slow poisoning levelled by The Third Wife…”

“Stop right there. The spiritual guide of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless remains The Third Wife. And the proof of the pudding is in his statement that he would hold…”

“Hey, please do not mention pudding.”

“It’s just a phrase – I don’t mean it literally.”

“Beware the wrath of the spiritual guide!”

“But…but…”

“To mention pudding which is a decadent Western import, and with a name that starts with an ain, the twenty-fourth letter of the Urdu alphabet, you are doing the job of the devil and the name of the devil on earth…”

“Hush don’t go there. Besides The Third Wife is partial to honey, the nectar of the spiritual. Anyway I was just wondering if there is access to djinns, I mean I heard there are two and…”

“You are playing with fire today aren’t you?”

“Right but to determine whether it is indigestion because perhaps these dratted stakeholders are giving pudding rather than honey…”

“Shut up though I do think that those out to get The Man Who Must Remain Nameless would probably want The Third Wife to be hale and hearty because some of the people granted access to him were through a sophisticated spiritual mechanism that morons like you don’t understand and therefore don’t believe and therefore…therefore…therefore.”

“Therefore what?”

“Therefore will never ever become the country’s prime minister.”

“Speaking of a prime minister in training the Iranian President was welcomed by Notification Maryam Nawaz at the airport but then no more of her while in Karachi he was shown by the government media to be holding consultations with the Sindh government…”

“You reckon it was because she was roped into to take the Iranian President’s wife around?”

“God forbid!”

“Well perhaps the journey from the cup to the lip is a bit longer than we thought although – cup being the chief ministership of Punjab and the lip being the prime ministership of the country.”

“Did the Uncle…”

“No, no domestic interference has surfaced so perhaps…”

“Perhaps.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

