Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 166,246 tonnes of cargo comprising 86,554 tonnes of import cargo and 79,692 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 86,554 comprised of 26,701 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,533 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 3,135 tonnes of Wheat & 54,185 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 79,692 comprised of 65,682 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 180 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 13,830 tonnes of Clinkers.

-Nearly, 8845 containers comprising of 2397 containers import and 6448 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 438 of 20’s and 854 of 40’s loaded while 13 of 20’s and 119 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1319 of 20’s and 1192 of 40’s loaded containers while 23 of 20’s and 1361 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Nordlion, X-Press Pisces & X-Press Salween berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely Independent Spirit, Stephanie C, Tina I, Sc Taipei & Ym Excellence sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, X-Press Salween, MSC Rikku and Navigator Vega left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Maersk Detroit, Khairpur and Marathapolis are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 162,939 tonnes, comprising 115,152 tonnes imports cargo and 47,787 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,717 Containers (2,006 TEUs Imports and 2,711 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Hansa Oslo, Bateleur, Limra, Marathapolis and MSC Sindy & four more ships, San-Francisco Bridge, Atlantic, Sea-Pearl and Asia Liberty carrying Gas oil, LPG, Container, Fertilizer and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC, QICT, FAP and LCT on today 24thApril, while another containersship, Sea-Span Beacon is due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 25thApril, 2024.

