AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-25

Iron ore rebounds to six-week high

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures rebounded on Wednesday to the highest level in more than six weeks, aided by renewed hopes of improved steel demand in top consumer China and the prospect of lower supply after a major miner lowered its annual shipment outlook.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 3.08% higher at 888 yuan ($122.55) a metric ton, its highest since March 8. It fell more than 1.5% on Tuesday.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 5.12% to $118.55 a ton, as of 0700 GMT, the highest since March 7. Iron ore fundamentals have improved and the valuation of the ferrous market is expected to rise, analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

“The issuance of the special bonds is expected to speed up ahead, while the improvement in steel demand may sustain as construction steel consumption will continue to recover and the manufacturing sector-led steel demand will likely remain resilient.” Special bonds are typically used to fund infrastructure projects.

The state planner said on Tuesday it would guide local governments to accelerate the progress of project construction and fund use, with analysts at Zijintianfeng Futures anticipating hot metal output to pick up further in the coming weeks.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rebounds to six-week high

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories