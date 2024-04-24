AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India inspects plants of spice makers MDH, Everest over alleged contamination

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 09:46pm

BENGALURU: India is inspecting facilities of spice makers MDH and Everest for compliance with quality standards after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are sold in Europe, Asia and North America. Exports totaled $4 billion in 2022-23, according to the Spices Board, the industry regulator in India.

PFA disposes of 11,540 litres contaminated drinks

The board said on Wednesday it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from relevant authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore and was working with the companies to find the “root cause” of the issue as inspections started at plants.

“Thorough inspections at exporter facilities are also underway to ensure adherence with regulatory standards. … The Board is in touch with Indian missions in Singapore and Hong Kong to get more information,” it said in a statement.

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to queries about the Spices Board’s statement.

On Tuesday, Everest said in a statement its spices were safe for consumption and its products were exported “only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India.”

MDH has not commented on the matter.

The Spices Board added it was starting mandatory testing for ethylene oxide in spice consignments to Singapore and Hong Kong, while shipments to other countries would also be strictly monitored for the contaminant.

India spice MDH

Comments

200 characters

India inspects plants of spice makers MDH, Everest over alleged contamination

Record closing again: KSE-100 rises nearly 1% to close above 72,000

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Extend handshake to all neighbours including India, suggests Arif Habib to PM Shehbaz

3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices fall as US business activity cools, concerns over Middle East ease

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

UAE announces $544 million for repairs after record rains

Israel continues aggression in Gaza after US Congress approves military aid

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Read more stories