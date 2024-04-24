IMF launches regional office in Saudi capital Riyadh

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund will open a new regional office in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, it said in a statement on Wednesday, to strengthen partnerships with governments and institutions in the Middle East and further a field.

Abdoul Aziz Wane, a national of Senegal, has been appointed as the first director of the regional office, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved an agreement to establish an IMF regional office in the country in March.