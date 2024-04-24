AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.45%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (6%)
FCCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.38%)
FFBL 31.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.65%)
FFL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
HBL 118.46 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.15%)
HUBC 134.81 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.97%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.78%)
MLCF 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.58%)
OGDC 134.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
PIAA 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.14%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.6%)
PRL 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.95%)
PTC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
SEARL 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
SNGP 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.01%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,494 Increased By 59.3 (0.8%)
BR30 24,518 Increased By 298.2 (1.23%)
KSE100 72,099 Increased By 739.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 23,820 Increased By 253.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens to more than two-week high vs dollar

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 01:29pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened to a more than two-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

By 0733 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% higher at 92.49 to the dollar, reaching its strongest point since April 8.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.7% to 98.90, a six-week high, and gained 0.6% to 12.73 against the yuan.

Russian rouble little changed against the dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.2% to $88.59 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.4% to 1,168.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.2% to 3,431.4 points.

Rouble Russian rouble rouble vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble strengthens to more than two-week high vs dollar

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: cement leads charge as KSE-100 crosses 72,000

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Oil prices climb amid US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Read more stories