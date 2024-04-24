AIRLINK 77.80 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.58%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
DGKC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (5.53%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
FFBL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.24%)
FFL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 118.90 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (2.53%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.93%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.78%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
PIAA 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.6%)
PRL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.85%)
PTC 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
SEARL 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
SNGP 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,497 Increased By 62.8 (0.84%)
BR30 24,530 Increased By 310.3 (1.28%)
KSE100 72,107 Increased By 748.1 (1.05%)
KSE30 23,827 Increased By 260.1 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Raisi arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 12:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday for a brief state visit aimed at strengthening ties, during which he will also open a $514-million hydropower project.

The first visit by an Iranian president to Sri Lanka since an April 2008 trip by its then president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will see the two countries sign five pacts, or Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Iran agreed to build the hydro power project in 2010 but funds dried up after the release of $50 million, as U.S. sanctions imposed later that year on the Middle East nation made it hard to transfer money, forcing Sri Lanka to fund the rest.

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

It was also hit by delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental concerns and protests from villagers.

The project will add 290 GWh to the national grid, while supplying water to 6,000 hectares (15,000 acres) of farmland and drinking water to thousands of families in three districts, the office of Sri Lanka’s president said in a statement.

“The ceremony, chaired by the presidents of Iran and Sri Lanka, will symbolise the co-operation between the two nations in this significant infrastructure endeavour,” the statement said.

Iran Sri Lanka Ebrahim Raisi hydropower projects Iran Sri Lanka relation

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s Raisi arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: cement leads charge as KSE-100 crosses 72,000

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Oil prices climb amid US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Read more stories