AIRLINK 74.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.41%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.45%)
DGKC 78.05 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.06%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
FFBL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.79%)
FFL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
HBL 117.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.15%)
HUBC 134.82 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.98%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.35%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
PIAA 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.25%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.11%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.28%)
PTC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.62%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 69.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.9%)
UNITY 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,510 Increased By 75.4 (1.01%)
BR30 24,519 Increased By 299.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 72,187 Increased By 827.9 (1.16%)
KSE30 23,851 Increased By 283.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil higher on hotter weather, stronger rivals

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 11:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday amid hotter weather in the key producing country and strength in rival oils, although a stronger ringgit capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 5 ringgit, or 0.13%, at 3,976 ringgit ($833.02) a metric ton by the midday break.

Palm oil followed bullish momentum in CBOT soyoil futures overnight and in Chinese vegetable oil futures in Asian hours on Wednesday, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.92%, while its palm oil contract increased 0.86%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.02% after rising 0.48% on Tuesday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were slightly higher on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks last week, a positive sign for demand, though markets were also keeping a close eye on hostilities in the Middle East.

Palm oil rises on poor weather, exports recovery and stronger rivals

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysia’s meterological agency increased the issuance of Level 1 hot weather alerts to over 20 areas on Tuesday evening. Hot weather negatively affects palm yields.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.1% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive to foreign currency holders.

Malaysian oil palm smallholders have been urged to replant old oil palm trees, which would maintain the productivity of the country’s oil palm industry, Malaysia-based Bernama reported on Monday.

Palm oil still targets 4,039 ringgit per ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil higher on hotter weather, stronger rivals

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: cement leads charge as KSE-100 crosses 72,000

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Oil prices climb amid US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Read more stories