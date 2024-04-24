AIRLINK 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.98%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.84%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FFBL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
FFL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 116.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.44%)
HUBC 136.51 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (3.26%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.78%)
MLCF 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.53%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.66%)
PPL 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.61%)
PRL 28.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
PTC 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.76%)
SNGP 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 69.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 7,530 Increased By 96.2 (1.29%)
BR30 24,567 Increased By 347.6 (1.44%)
KSE100 72,209 Increased By 849.3 (1.19%)
KSE30 23,861 Increased By 294.6 (1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rebounds to over six-week high on renewed China demand hopes, lower shipments

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 09:57am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices rebounded on Wednesday to their highest level in over six weeks, aided by renewed hopes of improved steel demand in top consumer China and expectations of lower supply after a major miner lowered its annual shipment outlook.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 2.55% higher at 883.5 yuan ($121.94) a metric ton, its highest since March 8. It fell more than 1.5% on Tuesday.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 4.54% to $117.9 a ton, as of 0332 GMT, the highest since March 7.

Iron ore fundamentals have improved and the valuation of the ferrous market is expected to rise, analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

“The issuance of the special bonds is expected to speed up ahead, while the improvement in steel demand may sustain as construction steel consumption will continue to recover and the manufacturing sector-led steel demand will likely remain resilient.”

Iron ore futures weaken

Special bonds are typically used to fund infrastructure projects.

The state planner said on Tuesday that it would guide local governments to accelerate the progress of project construction and fund use, with analysts at Zijintianfeng Futures anticipating hot metal output to pick up further in the coming weeks.

Sentiment was also boosted after Australia’s Fortescue, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore supplier, on Wednesday logged a bigger-than-expected decline in third-quarter iron ore shipments, following a derailment of ore cars and weather disruptions that led to a slight cut in its outlook for annual shipments.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also gained, with coking coal and coke up 1.07% and 1.24%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged higher. Rebar ticked up 0.49%, hot-rolled coil added 0.5%, wire rod advanced 0.24% while stainless steel was little moved.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rebounds to over six-week high on renewed China demand hopes, lower shipments

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Oil prices inch up as market weighs US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Meddling in judicial affairs in future: IHC judges decide to give ‘institutional response’

Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

US State Dept presents grim picture of rights abuses

Read more stories