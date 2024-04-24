AIRLINK 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.98%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.84%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FFBL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
FFL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 116.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.44%)
HUBC 136.51 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (3.26%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.78%)
MLCF 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.53%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.66%)
PPL 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.61%)
PRL 28.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
PTC 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.76%)
SNGP 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 69.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 7,530 Increased By 96.2 (1.29%)
BR30 24,567 Increased By 347.6 (1.44%)
KSE100 72,209 Increased By 849.3 (1.19%)
KSE30 23,861 Increased By 294.6 (1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares rise on tech boost; yen on intervention watch

Reuters Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 10:02am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as an after-hours surge in shares of EV maker Tesla following its promise of new models, and upbeat earnings from some U.S. companies lifted risk sentiment.

The yen was rooted near 34-year lows, keeping traders wary of possible intervention from Tokyo.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.55%, having climbed 1% on Tuesday, as stocks rebounded from last week’s steep selloff. Japan’s Nikkei surged 2%.

China stocks were mixed, with the blue-chip index flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.6%.

Tesla kicked off the earnings season for U.S. tech megacaps, announcing the launch of new electric vehicle models that sent its shares up 12% in extended trading.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as companies such as automaker General Motors reported strong earnings. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.27%.

The earnings-packed week includes results from tech giants Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft, and will likely set the tone for the near term.

“Expectations are also set for upcoming earnings from major U.S. tech companies like Meta, potentially maintaining a positive atmosphere in the tech sector ahead of these releases,” said Anderson Alves, a trader with ActivTrades.

Asian shares extend gains ahead of tech earnings, yen fragile

Beyond corporate earnings, traders are focused on the U.S. gross domestic product figures and the March personal consumption expenditure data - the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - due later this week to gauge the path of U.S. rates.

Markets are now pricing in September to be when the Federal Reserve would deliver its first rate cut, with expectations of 43 basis points of cuts this year. At the start of the year, traders had priced in 150 bps of easing for the whole year.

The drastic shift has elevated Treasury yields and lifted the dollar in the past few weeks but on Wednesday they were subdued following data that showed U.S. business activity cooled in April to a four-month low due to weaker demand, while rates of inflation eased slightly even as input prices rose sharply.

“The surprisingly soft PMI numbers suggest the US economy will lose some momentum in the second quarter,” said Tony Sycamore, a market strategist at IG.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was at 4.613% on Wednesday, having dipped to as low as 4.568% on Tuesday following the economic data.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, eased 0.066% to 105.60 after a 0.424% drop on Tuesday.

Yen in intervention zone

The Japanese yen was last at 154.79 per dollar, not far from the 34-year low of 154.88 it touched on Tuesday ahead of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting that concludes on Friday.

The dollar/yen pair, which is extremely sensitive to U.S. yields, has traded in an extremely narrow range, with traders wary that a push above 155 could raise the risk of dollar-selling intervention by Japanese officials.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki issued on Tuesday the strongest warning to date on the chances of intervention, saying last week’s meeting with U.S. and South Korean counterparts had laid the groundwork for Tokyo to act against excessive yen moves.

The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed to “consult closely” on foreign exchange markets in their first trilateral finance dialogue last week, acknowledging concerns from Tokyo and Seoul over their currencies’ recent sharp declines.

Japan last intervened in the currency market in 2022, first in September and again in October, to prop up the yen.

IG’s Sycamore said if the U.S. core PCE inflation is hotter than expected, “the market will quickly take advantage of the supportive yield backdrop and push the pair towards 156.00”.

U.S. crude fell 0.1% to $83.28 per barrel and Brent was at $88.31, down 0.12% on the day. Oil prices gained on Tuesday as investor focus shifted away from tensions in the Middle East.

Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $2,317.39 an ounce.

asian stocks asian shares MSCI

Comments

200 characters

Asian shares rise on tech boost; yen on intervention watch

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Oil prices inch up as market weighs US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Meddling in judicial affairs in future: IHC judges decide to give ‘institutional response’

Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

US State Dept presents grim picture of rights abuses

Read more stories