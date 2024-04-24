AIRLINK 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
South Korean shares gain 2% as chip, battery stocks rally

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 09:43am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose sharply on Wednesday, as chip and battery stocks jumped on upbeat demand outlook. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 52.41 points, or 2.00%, to 2,675.43 by 0307 GMT.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 4.24% and peer SK Hynix gained 5.15%, after U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments flagged stronger-than-expected revenue.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.11%, after U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla said it would introduce new models under a faster timeline. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation added 2.70% and 1.11%, respectively.

LG Energy Solution said on Wednesday it would launch a new business model of licensing out its battery technologies next month, as infringements of the South Korean company’s patents surged with competition to supply electric vehicle makers.

South Korean shares end lower as battery makers drag

LG Chem traded 2.28% higher after the petrochemical company denied a media report saying it is considering merging its naphtha cracker business with rival Lotte Chemical.

Hyundai Motor and its sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.80% and 0.09%, respectively, after a recall announcement.

Of the total 927 traded issues, 571 shares advanced, while 292 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 253.1 billion won ($184.68 million) on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,369.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% higher than its previous close at 1,378.3.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 104.10.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 3.506%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.644%.

