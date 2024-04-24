Indian shares inch up, led by metals and auto stocks

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, led by gains in metals and auto stocks, with the focus on quarterly results from multiple Nifty 50 companies this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.2% at 22,405.8 as of 9:25 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.24% to 73,884.

The metals index rose 0.5%, while auto stocks rose 0.4%.

Tata Consumer Products fell 4.2%, leading losses in the Nifty 50 index after its fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates.

Indian shares rise as global risk sentiment improves

Asian shares rose on Wednesday following gains in the U.S. markets, where strong earnings from some companies lifted investor sentiment after concerns from the Middle East ebbed.

Nifty 50 constituents Hindustan Unilever, LTIMindtree and Axis Bank will report results on Wednesday, while Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki will report earnings later this week.