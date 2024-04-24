Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Forced disappearance of individuals or missing persons’ cases are matters related to executive function, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated on Tuesday, saying in the event that a judicial committee is established or judicial oversight is implemented, what would be the status of previous inquiry commissions and cabinet committees working on these cases.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, he said the government is serious to resolve the cases of missing persons and “multiple layers should not be created”.

He claimed that only 23 percent out of the total cases referred to a Cabinet Committee on Forced Disappearance/ Missing Persons resolved in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s suo moto in 2011. He claimed that around 7,900 missing persons’ cases were already resolved out of the total of 10,000 cases identified by a Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances constituted by the apex court.

While the law minister said that a committee is being reconstituted on the directions of the prime minister on this matter, which will have a parliamentary presence. However, he said that the issue of missing persons, spanning over four decades and having several dimensions, could not be resolved overnight.

He emphasised the need for its political solution with consensus, apart from the legal one.

Tarar pointed out that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the war on terrorism and our security forces and people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in this war.

Tarar said people have rejected the narratives of the PTI, based on conspiracy, hatred, anarchy, and politics of vandalism, through their votes. He said the results also showed that people are aligned with the PML-N and its leadership to steer the country towards development and prosperity.

