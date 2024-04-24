AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
IRSA decides to distribute additional water

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has decided to distribute nearly 250,000 cusecs of additional flows amongst the provinces, coming from catchments areas due to recent torrential rains.

Official sources told Business Recorder that storage in dams has increased from 0.8 MAF because of recent rainfall.

IRSA in a letter to Secretaries Irrigation Department of provinces stated that for the last ten days, the surplus flows have been available in the Indus River System; however, stakeholders are reluctant to utilise them due to limitation of provincial shares determined by IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) at 30 per cent shortage.

According to the letter IRSA has now decided to allow maximum utilisation of the surplus flows available in the system up to Para-2 and even at Para-4 of the Water Apportionment Accord, 1991. The utilisation, over and above the IRSA Advisory Committee likely, will be accounted for separately in the water account.

IRSA has requested provinces that in the light of additional flows and its utilisation up-to Para 2 and even at Para-4 of the Water Accord, necessary provincial adjustments shall continue for ten days afterward IRSA will review the water situation keeping in view the water availability, as well as, weather conditions and will inform accordingly.

On April 2, 2024, Indus River System Authority Advisory Committee projected 30 percent water shortage for early Kharif 2024 and seven percent in late Kharif 2024 as a total of 59.94 MAF water will be available during Kharif season.

The IAC reviewed the Rabi 2023-24 (Oct-Mar) system operation and showed satisfaction about the overall seasonal close at 17 per cent shortage against the anticipated shortfall of 15 per cent.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) highlighted that during winter snowfall in the catchments of Indus and Jhelum recorded at 34.8 inches against the normal 50.5 inches; i.e., 31 percent less. The PMD also forecast higher than normal temperatures during the upcoming Kharif season.

