SHC rejects 48 petitions for regularizations of employees

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has rejected 48 applications related to the regularization of thousands of employees.

The decision was taken by a three-member full bench headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed.

As many as 3350 employees of Sui Southern Gas Company were among those who filed the petition. The People's Labor Union says in this regard that it will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In 2018, the court had regularized more than 500 employees and based on such judgment, these petitions were filed, said Shuaa-ul-Nabi Advocate.

Earlier decisions set precedents for later cases, but this decision was overruled, said the counsel.