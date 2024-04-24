AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
SHC rejects 48 petitions for regularizations of employees

NNI Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has rejected 48 applications related to the regularization of thousands of employees.

The decision was taken by a three-member full bench headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed.

As many as 3350 employees of Sui Southern Gas Company were among those who filed the petition. The People's Labor Union says in this regard that it will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In 2018, the court had regularized more than 500 employees and based on such judgment, these petitions were filed, said Shuaa-ul-Nabi Advocate.

Earlier decisions set precedents for later cases, but this decision was overruled, said the counsel.

