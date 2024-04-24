AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-24

Practicum showcase conference held at LUMS

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

LAHORE: The Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) at LUMS conducted its third Practicum Showcase Conference. The event displayed the capstone projects by LUMS MPhil Education Leadership and Management students, covering collaborative work done over a semester with partner organisations.

The conference was attended by more than 500 participants including faculty, MPhil students, the LUMS senior administration, representatives from partner organisations and experts from the education sector. Dr Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor LUMS, commended the enterprising projects by the students, stating,

The work that the students at the School of Education have done is quite amazing. They have been in partnership with school leaders and education providers in the country. This is the heart of the philosophy at SOE which is to combine knowledge and practice with the view of changing the landscape of education in Pakistan.

The one-day conference featured a gallery of presentations and startups completed by students in a variety of fields, including themes of pedagogy, inclusive education, leadership, educational technology, art education, community development, early childhood education and vocational education.

The conference also included multiple panel discussions focusing on critical issues within the education sector and possible practical solutions.

Speaking to the audience on inclusive education in Pakistan, the Keynote Speaker, Richard Geary, Founder and Director Programmes, Family Educational Services shared, Pakistan is a land of opportunities, because there's so much that needs to get done, and there's nothing to stop you from doing it.

If you've got the will and you're creative, you will find those that will support you and make it possible.

Dr Tayyaba Tamim, Dean, Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education, remarked on importance of strategic industry partnerships, Our work with partner organisations and institutes is how we explore innovative solutions. Challenges related to Pakistan educational landscape cannot be tackled in silos. Industry partnerships address the disconnect between research at the universities and practice within the schools.

SOE collaborates with different institutions and students work with them on live issues. That how we combine practice and research together.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LUMS SOE Syed Ahsan Ali LUMS MPhil Education

Comments

200 characters

Practicum showcase conference held at LUMS

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Meddling in judicial affairs in future: IHC judges decide to give ‘institutional response’

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

US State Dept presents grim picture of rights abuses

IK rejects reports of any deal with powers that be

Read more stories