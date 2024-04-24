AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
‘Govt commitment to engage with UNDP in constructive manner’

APP Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to engage with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a constructive manner to achieve shared goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.

He said this during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary General, Assistant Administrator and Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, along with the Country Representative of UNDP in Pakistan, according to a Finance Ministry news release.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed collaboration between the Government of Pakistan and UNDP in addressing key developmental challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The minister appreciated Kanni Wignaraja and the UNDP Pakistan Country Office team for their unwavering support to the Pakistan, particularly during critical times such as the 2022 floods.

He also expressed appreciation for UNDP's support in mobilizing national and international expertise for inclusive and innovative development financing for Pakistan.

The minister highlighted the government's focus on implementing policy reforms to unleash the country's growth potential.

He said that Pakistan had initiated discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to support its economic reform agenda.

Kanni Wignaraja commended Pakistan's commitment to sustainable development and expressed UNDP's dedication to supporting the country's efforts for achieving its development goals.

She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and UNDP to address the challenges and opportunities for sustainable development in the region.

She also presented to the minister a copy of the recently launched report of UNDP titled "Doing Digital for Development," tailored specifically for Pakistan, highlighting the critical role of digital technologies in advancing development initiatives within the country.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment for continued collaboration and partnership to address the challenges faced by Pakistan and to achieve sustainable development goals.

