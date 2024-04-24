Court confirms Azam Swati’s bail

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, confirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati’s bail in a case registered against him in connection with violation of Section 144.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais Niazi, while hearing the case, confirmed Swati’s bail in the case of violating Section 144 during the PTI’s 2014 sit-in against the surety bonds of Rs5,000.

Swati’s lawyer Ali Bokhari told the court that his client was arrested in this case and the very next day the court granted him bail.

Swati was declared as proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from court as well and his bail was rejected.

He said that in this case, all sections are bailable.

