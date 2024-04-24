Gold prices down

KARACHI: In a sudden turnaround, the local gold prices plummeted on Tuesday with the global bullion value falling to about $2300, traders said.

The precious metal lost Rs7800 and Rs6687 to recede to Rs240900 per tola and Rs206533 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices declined by $72 to Rs2309 per ounce with the local market further adding a $20 premium for deals.

Silver prices also reduced by Rs100 and Rs85.74 to settle for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams, separately, with the global value standing at $27 an ounce, traders added.

