Climate change disruptions threaten Punjab’s wheat harvest

Zahid Baig Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

LAHORE: Punjab’s farming community is currently grappling with a complex set of challenges that threaten the wheat harvest season. Small-scale farmers, the target of the government’s wheat procurement scheme, are struggling to obtain gunny bags through the procurement app due to their unfamiliarity with smartphone usage.

Adding to the farmers’ plight, unprecedented rains and thunderstorms, attributed to climate change, are wreaking havoc on the harvest season. These weather anomalies not only jeopardize the quality and quantity of the crop but also delay the sowing of the next crop, including cotton, sesame, and rice. Moreover, the rains and thunderstorms have disrupted the crops, creating problems in harvesting, availability of harvesting machines, and labour, which negatively impacts the wheat harvesting process.

Agriculture Republic, a think tank formed by the progressive farmers, environmentalist and stakeholders to brainstorm the challenges faced by the agriculture, co-founder Aamer Hayat Bhandara while talking to the Business Recorder said, “The government’s wheat procurement scheme is a lifeline for small farmers, but the digital aspect is causing significant issues. We need a more accessible way to obtain the gunny bags required for procurement, and the rains and thunderstorms have wreaked havoc on our crops. We are not only facing potential damage to the quality and quantity of our wheat crop, but the delay in sowing the next crop will have long-term consequences for our livelihoods.”

The poor agricultural marketing system in Punjab exacerbates the issue, leading to the failure of the support price. Farmers in Punjab faced forced procurement of the wheat crop just last season. Even after starting the harvest, the procurement has not begun in full force, he added.

This is the time for both the government and the private sector to act responsibly and reasonably. Supporting the farmers is paramount. The government or the private sector should allow the export of local wheat instead of importing unwanted wheat.

Suggesting a way forward, Aamer asked the government to provide alternative methods for small-scale farmers to obtain gunny bags without relying solely on the procurement app and increase the numbers to procure more wheat as well stabilize the price in the local market. The government needs to develop and implement policies that address the challenges posed by climate change, ensuring the sustainability of agriculture in the region.

He also called for such an agricultural marketing system in Punjab, which can prevent the failure of support prices and ensure the welfare of small-scale farmers.

Meanwhile, Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has announced to stage a demonstration on April 25, 2024 (Thursday) throughout the country to press the government for announcing a clear cut wheat procurement policy and ensuring that the growers should get suitable price to their produce.

