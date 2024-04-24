Saylani Trust along with Rotary International sends aid to Gaza

AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
Press Release Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

KARACHI: The non-profit Saylani Welfare International Trust has dispatched from Karachi’s China Port its new consignment of emergency aid for the people of Gaza. The Saylani Trust has partnered with Rotary International’s District 3271 to send its fresh aid consignment, comprising four containers from Karachi to Palestina via Egypt.

The aid package mostly contains medicines, ready-to-eat stuff, and dried packaged food, including biscuits. The aid consignment has been dispatched under the regime of National Disaster Management Authority. The Saylani Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Mufti Madni Raza, Member of the Managing Committee, Munawar Younus, and Administrator Medical Department, Wazir Raza, were present at the port to see off the aid consignment.

The Saylani Trust has dispatched a total of four aid consignments for the people of Gaza from Karachi and Istanbul. Another aid package will shortly be shipped from Istanbul. The Saylani Trust’s last aid consignment comprised relief goods worth Rs 60 million value.

The combined value of Saylani Trust’s aid packages sent to Palestine comes to around Rs 200 million. The previous aid packages included tents, blankets, ready-to-eat packaged food, warm clothes, and other such stuff required for survival by oppressed Palestinians.

The Saylani Trust founder and Chairman, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq, who earlier also came to the port to inspect the aid package, expressed gratitude to the concerned donors and philanthropists who had actively supported the drive of his non-profit to send emergency food aid to the suffering Muslims in war-torn Gaza.

