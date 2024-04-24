AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-24

Gold prices extend losses

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

Gold prices extended losses for a second day to hit a more than two-week low on Tuesday as diminishing fears about an escalation of tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to book profits ahead of key US economic data this week.

Spot gold was down 0.7% to $2,311.07 per ounce by 9:09 a.m. ET (1309 GMT) after earlier hitting its lowest since April 5. Bullion’s March to April rally drove it up by nearly $400 to an all-time high of $2,431.29 on April 12.

Israeli strikes intensified across Gaza on Tuesday in some of the heaviest shelling in weeks, but with fears of a wider conflict receding after Iran said last week it had no plan to retaliate following an apparent Israeli drone attack, financial markets showed signs of sharper appetite for risk.

That has meant gold, traditionally seen as a haven from risk, has lost ground, said Julia Khandoshko, CEO at European broker Mind Money. The market is also closely monitoring signals from the US, where inflation data and statements from the Federal Reserve indicate that interest rates may not be cut in June, Khandoshko said.

Recent remarks from Fed officials hinted at no urgency to cut rates, reducing the appeal of non-interest paying bullion.

Traders now expect the first Fed rate cut to come most likely in September. The market will keep a tab on US GDP data due on Thursday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) print on Friday for more clues on the health of the economy and the timing of cuts.

Khandoshko added that overbought gold was also witnessing a technical correction. Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6% to $27.04.

Autocatalyst metals platinum dipped 1.4% to $904.60, and palladium dropped 1.2% to $996.43. More than one in five cars sold globally is set to be electric in 2024, the International Energy Agency said.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices extend losses

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Meddling in judicial affairs in future: IHC judges decide to give ‘institutional response’

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

US State Dept presents grim picture of rights abuses

IK rejects reports of any deal with powers that be

Read more stories