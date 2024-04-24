KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 29.421 billion and the number of lots traded at 21,214.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.672 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.972 billion), Silver (PKR 2.899 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.094 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.727 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.645 billion), DJ (PKR 406.386 million), Copper (PKR 311.004 million), Japan Equity (PKR 281.651 million), SP 500 (PKR 270.186 million), Natural Gas (PKR 108.461 million) and Brent (PKR 30.348 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 23.315 million were traded.

