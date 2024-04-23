AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling inches lower on FX demand across the board

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:05pm

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling inched lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, under pressure from hard-currency demand across the board, traders said.

At 0915 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 133.75/134.75 per dollar, compared to Monday’s close of 133.25/134.25.

The shilling’s rally this year, fuelled partly by the government resolving a large Eurobond repayment which had spooked investors, has made it one of the best-performing currencies in the world.

But traders say the rally has lost steam, with pressure from foreign-currency demand returning to the market in the last two weeks.

Kenyan shilling slips on FX demand from fuel importers and manufacturers

“All the people who were sitting on the sidelines expecting the shilling to strengthen further have now come in to buy dollars,” one trader said.

The local currency remains up about 17% against the dollar since the start of the year, according to LSEG data.

Kenyan shilling

Comments

200 characters

Kenyan shilling inches lower on FX demand across the board

Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights ‘special connection’ with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil rises on robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

Fauji Cement’s earnings down to Rs1.77bn in January-March 2024

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Read more stories