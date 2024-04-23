AIRLINK 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 28.94 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.35%)
FCCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
FFBL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
FFL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.53%)
HBL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 130.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.1%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.91%)
OGDC 133.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.99%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
PTC 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.45%)
SEARL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.56%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.03%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 69.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.57%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,438 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,196 Decreased By -53.8 (-0.22%)
KSE100 71,407 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,561 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi starts selling three-part benchmark debt

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 12:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has started selling its triple-tranche benchmark debt, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi has set initial prices guidance for its 5-year and 10-year debt sale at around 70 and 85 basis points over U.S. Treasuries respectively, while initial price guidance for the 30-year debt transaction has been placed around 125 bps over the same benchmark, the IFR said.

Banks and industrial stocks lift Dubai, Abu Dhabi falls

ADCB, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, FAB, HSBC Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International, and Standard Chartered Bank are working on the debt sale transaction as joint lead managers, IFR showed.

MENA Abu Dhabi

Comments

200 characters

Abu Dhabi starts selling three-part benchmark debt

Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

Iran President Raisi arrives in Lahore, pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Oil prices stabilise, Middle East tensions remain in focus

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Read more stories