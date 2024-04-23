Abu Dhabi starts selling three-part benchmark debt

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has started selling its triple-tranche benchmark debt, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi has set initial prices guidance for its 5-year and 10-year debt sale at around 70 and 85 basis points over U.S. Treasuries respectively, while initial price guidance for the 30-year debt transaction has been placed around 125 bps over the same benchmark, the IFR said.

Banks and industrial stocks lift Dubai, Abu Dhabi falls

ADCB, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, FAB, HSBC Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International, and Standard Chartered Bank are working on the debt sale transaction as joint lead managers, IFR showed.