200 bodies exhumed at Gaza hospital since Saturday

GAZA STRIP, (Palesti-nian Territories): Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said Monday that health workers had uncovered around 200 bodies over the past three days of people killed and buried by Israeli forces at a hospital in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.

“Our civil defence crews are still recovering bodies from inside Nasser Medical Complex, and since Saturday bodies of nearly 200 martyrs have been retrieved,” Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defence, told AFP. Bassal said several of the recovered bodies had decomposed.

“There is difficulty in the process of identifying them but civil defence efforts are ongoing,” he said.

Ismail al-Thawabta, head of the Hamas government media office in the Palestinian territory, gave a higher figure of 283 bodies found at the hospital. “We discovered mass graves inside Nasser Medical Complex” of people killed by “the occupation (Israeli) army”, Thawabta told AFP. Muhammad al-Mughayyir, a senior official at the civil defence agency, also confirmed the discovery of corpses at the facility and said the work to retrieve the remaining bodies would continue until Thursday.