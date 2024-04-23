Intermediate exams: Complaints portal launched

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Examination Complaints Portal, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Higher Education Department (HED), was launched on Monday to address the concerns and complaints related to Intermediate examinations for students across Punjab.

According to the PITB, with the introduction of the Complaints Portal, students and parents now have a convenient avenue to register their grievances regarding intermediate examinations. The complaints can be submitted by simply filling out the online complaints form available on the portal; the process is designed to be user-friendly, allowing for easy submission of complaints.

Once a complaint is lodged through the portal, it will be promptly forwarded to the respective board for necessary action. This ensures that complaints are addressed efficiently, contributing to a smoother examination process and greater transparency in the education system.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed his commitment to providing students with a platform to voice their concerns effectively. He emphasised the importance of reducing complaints in examination centres across Punjab to ensure an environment conducive for students during the examination period.

