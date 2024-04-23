Brecorder Logo
Nawaz Sharif leaves for China

NNI Published 23 Apr, 2024

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif left on a four-day visit of “Iron Brother” China on Monday night.

During his stay in China, he is scheduled to hold meetings with high-level officials.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit China in May to restore Beijing’s confidence in Islamabad with regard to various projects.

Rana Mashhood, chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, had recently said “From May 14, the prime minister will make an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, which will restore the confidence of the brotherly neighbouring country and the CPEC project will move toward success quickly.”

