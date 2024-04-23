Maryam embarks on ‘Roshan Punjab Programme’

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while according approval to give 1KV solar systems to 50,000 households in Punjab, said on Monday that protected consumers consuming up to 100 units of electricity will be eligible in the first phase under the ‘Roshan Punjab Programme’.

The CM chaired a special meeting on “Light without Electricity Bill: Chief Minister’s Roshan Punjab Programme” to have a detailed briefing on technical issues of 1KV solar system for the domestic consumers.

Maryam Nawaz said, “Roshan Punjab Programme aims to free the poor man from expensive electricity.” Approving the grant of 1-KV solar systems to 50,000 households in Punjab, the CM directed to start the pilot project immediately, in order to evaluate their efficiency. She said, “Protected consumers consuming up to 100 units of electricity will be eligible under the Programme in the first phase. In 1KV system, two solar panels, battery, inverter, and wires will be provided to the consumer.”

Earlier, the CM was briefed that 1KV solar system can run fans, lights, small motors etc. Up to 16 hours of charging backup can be achieved through the lithium iron battery. She directed to install the solar system of the latest technology. She emphasized the need to use the best quality solar plates, inverter, batteries and other accessories.

The CM further said, “The scope of solar systems for domestic consumers will be extended gradually.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer PPDCL, Managing Director PPDB and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘Earth Day 2024’ said, “The Punjab Government has started implementing an Environment-Friendly Grand Plan before the Earth Day.”

She highlighted, “No to Plastic’ campaign has been started from today and the use of plastic bags will be banned across Punjab from June 5.”

She said, ‘No to Plastic’ messages are being released on Earth Day, and a special campaign has been launched on the national and social media in this regard. She appealed to all people including shopkeepers to support the drive of not using plastic bags, to improve human health and to contribute to the elimination of smog.

Madam CM highlighted, “Special lectures and training workshops are being organized for the students and educational institutions for environmental improvement on Earth Day, besides the inclusion of relevant subjects in the curriculum.”

She explained, “We have started implementing historic measures to make Punjab greener, free from smog and toxic fumes, in order to improve human health and overall living conditions.” She added, “Earth is home to humans and animals in the universe. Therefore, everyone must work together to protect and improve its environment. Global warming, increase in toxic gasses and other pollutants, deforestation and land erosion are major threats to the planet. Every citizen can extend the life of earth by planting a tree and not using shopping bags.”

The CM lamented, “The toxic smoke produced by burning plastic bags and other items is spreading cancer and other diseases. Industrial toxins are poisoning our water, causing stomach, liver and kidney diseases.” She said, “Improving the environment like new hospitals and treatment facilities, and the largest plantation drive in Punjab’s history are part of the Government’s efforts to protect and improve human health and life.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024