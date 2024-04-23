Brecorder Logo
KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 37.222 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,462.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.654 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.912 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.999 billion), Silver (PKR 3.557 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.984 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.440 billion), DJ (PKR 646.196 million), SP 500 (PKR 272.378 million), Japan Equity (PKR 269.187 million), Copper (PKR 197.689 million), Natural Gas (PKR 152.000 million), Brent (PKR 77.771 million and Palladium (PKR 57.052 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 42 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 45.876 million were traded.

