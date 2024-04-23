Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 215,324 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,693 tonnes of import cargo and 105,631 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 109,693 comprised of 75,338 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,303 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,414 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 6,812 tonnes of Wheat & 16,826 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 105,631 comprised of 36,751 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,060 tonnes of Cement &62,620 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7489 containers comprising of 4219 containers import and 3270 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1063 of 20’s and 1577 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 755 of 20’s and 214 of 40’s loaded containers while 585 of 20’s and 751 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships namely, Wan Hai 625, Ocean Hope, Msc Rikku, Lotus A, Ym Excellence, Sc Taipei and Al Soor II berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Express Argentina, Sea Fortune, Wan Hai 625, Zaraar Hanif, MT Quetta, Msc Rikku, Ocean Hope, Uafl Liberty and Christina Selmer sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Zaraar Hanif, Project-A, Jag Aparna and Shiva left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Al-Mothanna and Dravin are expected to sail on Monday.

A cargo volume of 137,321 tonnes, comprising 121,557 tonnes imports cargo and 15,764 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,037 Containers (1,266 TEUs Imports and 771 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Rikku, Seacon Yokohama, Khairpur and Navigator Vega scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, FOTCO and EVTL on today 22nd April, while two more containerships, X-Press Salween and Maersk Detroit are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024.

