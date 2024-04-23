Re-run of vote concludes peacefully in restive Manipur state

GUWAHATI: re-run of voting at 11 polling stations in India’s restive northeastern state of Manipur concluded peacefully on Monday with a turnout of almost 82%, election commission officials said, days after polling was marred by violence.

Manipur has seen fierce fighting between its minority Kuki-Zo and majority Meitei populations for several months after a court order suggested privileges granted to the former be extended to the latter.

More than 200 people have been killed in the violence. Several parts of the state voted in the first phase of the national elections on Friday, but authorities ordered fresh polls in 11 locations after armed mobs attempted to take over polling stations.