Rain, thunder, lightning: fresh spell to begin tomorrow

KARACHI: A fresh rainy-thunderous spell is poised to drench the entire country from the night of April 24 through next Monday, as the Met Office has alerted the growers to the deluge amid harvesting.

With isolated downpours, the new weather system is taking over the country with rains, winds and thunderstorm from the night of April 24 all the way to next Monday, April 29.

Parts of Balochistan such as Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani and Musa Khel will be the first recipients of this weather spell, which may last from the night of April 24 till the morning of April 27.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram are expected to see rains in intermittent spells from the eve of April 25 till April 29 with snowfall over mountains. Between April 26 and April 29, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur are likely to receive the intermittent rainy-thundery spells with some heavy falls and snow over the mountains.

Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal are set to witness the drenching weather from April 26 to the morning of April 29.

This weather may last till April 28 over Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. Parts of Punjab may also experience isolated hailstorm over period.

Dust-thunderstorm with a light rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 25 and April 26.

The expected isolated moderate to heavy fall has prompted the Met Office to issue an alert about the looming flash floods in local streams of Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech and Awaran on April 26 and April 27.

