Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron discusses MidEast crisis with Israel’s Netanyahu, Egypt’s Sisi

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 09:43pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron held phone calls on Monday with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss ways of avoiding an escalation in the Middle East crisis, said France and Egypt.

The French presidency said Macron, in his call with Netanyahu, had reaffirmed Paris’s desire to avoid an escalation in the Middle East and to stand up to what it said were Iran’s efforts to destabilise the region.

Israel pounds Gaza as West Bank violence surges

The French presidency added that Macron had also reiterated to Netanyahu that France wanted an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and said Paris was working to ease tensions arising from clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

In a separate statement, Egyptian presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said Macron had also discussed the Middle East crisis with the Egyptian leader and that both Macron and Sisi had agreed on the need to avoid further regional escalation.

Abdel Fattah al Sisi Benjamin Netanyahu President Emmanuel Macron Israeli Palestinian conflict Israel Hamas conflict

Comments

200 characters

Macron discusses MidEast crisis with Israel’s Netanyahu, Egypt’s Sisi

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

President Zardari receives Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

US crude futures climb back into positive territory

Trump lawyer defends $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Read more stories