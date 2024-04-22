Brecorder Logo
SSGC disconnects gas supplies to Pakistan Steel Mills Housing colony

BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2024 08:26pm

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has disconnected gas supplies to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Housing colony due to their default in making payments, a statement said on Monday.

According to the SSGC, the Steel Mill’s senior management “showed their inability to clear the outstandings and did not respond in writing to the multiple recent notices served to them for disconnections”.

Disconnects 121 illegal connections: SSGC countering gas theft incidences

The total outstanding amount, as per the gas supply company, is Rs110,077,505/- whereas the current bill is of Rs45,162,385/- for which due date was April 22, 2024.

“It may also be noted that PSML’s Industrial connection is still intact, despite their consistent default in payments,” SSGC maintained.

