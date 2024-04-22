11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) killed 11 terrorists in two separate operations on Monday, the military's media wing reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan in response to reports of terrorist activity.

After intense combat, the operation successfully neutralised ten terrorists, according to the report.

In another encounter in North Waziristan, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which one more terrorist was killed.

The ISPR statement said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in various other terrorist acts in the region that targeted innocent civilians as well as security forces.

The statement added that ammunition and firearms were also discovered from the militants.

According to the statement, the locals appreciated the security forces efforts.

It said that law enforcement agencies remain dedicated to eliminating the threat of terrorism from the country.

The development comes days after security forces killed seven terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate the Afghan border.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) which also saw a “high-value terrorist” being killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district.

Last month, six persons, including five Chinese engineers, were killed in a suspected suicide attack in Besham.

The bombing followed a March 20 attack on a strategic port used by China in the southwestern province of Balochistan and a March 25 assault on a naval air base, also in the southwest.