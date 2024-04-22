Brecorder Logo
World

Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns over October 7 Hamas attack

AFP Published 22 Apr, 2024

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Monday the chief of its intelligence directorate has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas.

“Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of October 7,” the military said in a statement.

Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions

“It was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the IDF (army), once his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process.”

