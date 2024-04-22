Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) has sought details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects worth $21.666 billion, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The requisite information has been demanded from concerned Ministries at a time when terrorist attacks on foreign workers have increased. A recent terrorist attack took lives of five Chinese engineers working on a hydropower project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The initial inquiry report noted had that the bus, which was hit by an explosive laden car, did not have bombproof features. On April 19, 2024, five Japanese nationals narrowly survived a suicide attack in Karachi, which has sent a negative message of security situation in Pakistan to foreign workers.

CPEC projects in Gwadar: minister reviews progress of work

On September 23, 2016, the ECC approved the following: “CPEC projects which have achieved financial close and for the CPEC early harvest projects where financial close is still pending, as well as, new addition to the CPEC projects under Implementation Agreement, (IA) and allowed issuance of a policy directive to Nepra to allow 1% of the capital cost net of $ 150,000/- amount on account of security to be distributed annually starting from the construction period till the term of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).” One percent of capital cost of $ 21.666 billion of 28 projects of CPEC has been calculated at $ 216.66 million.

According to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, one per cent of total project cost was allocated for security arrangements of the project by the government. In this regard, all the concerned Ministries should provide the information of one per cent security expenditure of their projects on a prescribed format including expenditure/ utilization, remaining utilization and audit mechanism.

The details of power projects and 1 per cent of capital cost as security cost till operational period is as follows: (i) 1320-MW Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Pvt) Limited- security cost $15.97 million; (ii)1320-MW Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt) Limited- security cost $15.97 million; (iii) 1320-MW China Power Hub Generation Company Limited- security cost $ 15.97 million; (iv) 1320 Thar-coal block-1 Power Generation Company- security cost $15.97 million;(v) 660-MW Engro Powergen Thar( Pvt.) Limited- security cost $8.49 million; (vi) 330-MW ThalNova (Pvt) Limited-security cost $4.24 million; (vii)330-MW Thar Energy Limited security cost $4.24 million; (viii) 720-MW Karot Power Company (Pvt) Limited - security cost $14.39 million; (ix) 870-MW SK Hydro (Pvt) Limited- security cost $14.55 million; (x) 1100-MW Kohala Hydro Power Project- security cost $19.73 million; (xi) 4000-MW Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project- security cost $15.13 million; (xii) 100-MW Appolo Solar Development Pakistan Limited- security cost $ 1.45 million;( xiii) 100 MW Best Green Energy (solar) Pakistan Limited - security cost $1.45 million; (xiv) 100-MW Crest Energy Pakistan Limited (solar) -security cost $1.45 million; (xv) 99 MW UEP Wind Power (Pvt) Limited (wind)- security cost $ 2.28 million ;(xvi) 49.5-MW Sachal Energy Development (Pvt) Limited(solar)- security cost $1.18 million; (xvii) 49.5 MW Hydrochina Dawood Power (Pvt) Limited- security cost $1.14 million; (xviii) 49.5-MW Three Gorges Second Wind Farm(Pvt.) Limited - security cost $1 million and; (xix) 49.5-MW Three Gorges Second Wind Farm(Pvt.) Limited - security cost $1million; (xx) and 884-MW Suki Kinari HPP –security cost 19.91mn.

Other projects are;(i) Multan-Sukkur Motorway M-5- 392 KM(cost $2.8 billion); (ii) Orange Line Metro Train $ 1.6 billion; (iii) KKH phase-II, Havelian-Thakot Section (120 km) total cost $ 1.3 billion;(iv) cross border optical fibre cable (820 km) total cost $ 44 million; (v) DTMB project (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) $4 million; (vi) Expressway (Ministry of Maritime Affairs) $ 179 million;(v) Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar $ 10million; (vi) Pak China Friendship Hospital Gwadar $100 million; (vii) DTMB-A (digitalise three existing PTV sites) $ 3.7 million; (viii) New Gwadar International Airport (NGIP) $ 230 million.

