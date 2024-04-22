Visit of foreign dignitaries: Public holiday announced for Karachi Division

KARACHI: In view of the upcoming visit of foreign dignitaries, the government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024, for the entire Karachi division.

According to the official notification, all government and private offices, as well as, educational institutions (public and private), will remain closed on this day. However, essential services and officials involved in emergency duties will continue to operate as usual.

The declaration of a public holiday aims to avoid any inconvenience to the general public and ensure a smooth visit for the esteemed foreign dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Movenpick Hotel Karachi has been taken over by the government of Pakistan to accommodate a high-profile delegation.

According to a statement released by the hotel management, the government has imposed intensive security measures, requiring the hotel to vacate its premises immediately. The takeover will be effective from Monday, April 22nd, 2024, at 1400 hrs until Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, noon.

During this period, all shops within the hotel premises will also be closed. The management has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause to guests and has offered assistance to those affected.

The hotel management has expressed their commitment to adhering to the government’s directives and has thanked guests for their understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

