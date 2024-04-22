LAC witnesses musical evening at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council witnessed a captivating musical evening at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, as the French Cultural Centre orchestrated a performance by classical French guitarist Thibault Cauvin yesterday. The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Alhamra Razi Ahmed graced the occasion and emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges.

The evening it reached its zenith with a captivating fusion piece titled ‘Lahore’, skillfully performed by Pakistani instrumentalists Muhammad Hassan Pappu on the flute and Kashif Ali Dani on the Tabla. This enchanting collaboration is earmarked for inclusion in Cauvin’s forthcoming album, set to debut in Paris.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra in his statement highlighted the profound value of cultural exchange initiatives, emphasizing their role in bridging linguistic and literary gaps while offering invaluable insights into the diverse tapestry of civilizations and histories worldwide.

