PCB to form independent medical board to analyse Ihsanullah’s case

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to constitute an independent medical board to analyse if Ihsanullah’s medical case was handled properly by the PCB’s medical support team.

The medical board included Prof Dr Javed Akram, Prof Dr Rana Dilawaiz and Prof Dr Mumraiz Naqshb. The board will also recommend future course of action for the right-arm fast bowler’s proper medical treatment.

Moreover, wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan has been advised to undergo a 10-day rest following radiology reports confirming a Grade One tear of his right calf muscle. Consequently, Azam will be unable to participate in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, which will culminate in Lahore on April 27.

Azam will now depart from the Pakistan men’s cricket team and report to the National Cricket Academy, where he will commence his rehabilitation process under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

The discomfort in Azam’s right calf was first noticed during batting practice in the pre-first T20I training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

